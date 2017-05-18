Ross McLean

Prolific striker Harry Kane expressed his determination to seal the Premier League’s Golden Boot award after a four-goal rampage during Tottenham’s demolition of dethroned champions Leicester.

Kane’s haul took his tally of league goals for the season to 26, two clear of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku with one game to play, while he became the first Spurs player since Jimmy Greaves to net four hat-tricks in a single season.

Son’s double ensured that three Tottenham players, together with Kane and Dele Alli, have reached 20 goals in a campaign for the first time in the club’s history.

Read more: Pochettino tells Tottenham Hotspur: I'm staying

The victory had little consequence for Spurs who are guaranteed second place, although Leicester’s 18th defeat of the season equalled Liverpool’s top-flight record, set in 1906-07, for reigning champions in a 38-game campaign. The night, however, belonged to Kane.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to get one or two goals at least tonight to put the pressure on and take it [the race for the Golden Boot] into the last game. But now I’m in the driving seat,” said Kane.

“I’m not resting on my laurels. I’m going to go out there against Hull and try and get four more.”

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, who oversaw Tottenham’s record away Premier League win, pulled no punches in declaring the esteem in which he holds Kane.

“What can you say about him? He is great and one of the best strikers in the world. Now he must keep going and try to finish in the best way,” said Pochettino.

Tottenham had failed to score in three of their last six away fixtures but there were no such concerns here as Kane opened his account on 23 minutes when he converted a cut-back from Son, who had sprung the Leicester offside trap.

Son doubled the Spurs lead 10 minutes before the break as he swivelled and volleyed beyond Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel following England midfielder Alli’s exquisite scooped pass over Yohan Benalouane.

Leicester responded shortly before the hour mark as Ben Chilwell kept his cool, taking advantage of Hugo Lloris haring out of his goal, to stab the ball through a cluster of Tottenham players and into an unguarded net.

But Tottenham reasserted their authority as Kane nodded home from close range following Victor Wanyama’s header across goal, while another incisive team move ended with Son curling low beyond Schmeichel from outside of the penalty area.

With time running out, Kane muscled his way to the top of the goalscoring charts by netting two more, both similar in execution as he lashed low past a helpless Schmeichel from the edge of the 18-yard box.

TOP GOALSCORERS

Harry Kane (Tottenham): 26

Romelu Lukaku (Everton): 24

Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal): 23

Diego Costa (Chelsea): 20