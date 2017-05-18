Colossal

James Luxford

How’s this for a set-up: a recently dumped, listless writer Gloria (Anne Hathaway) returns home to rethink her life, and connects with childhood friend Oscar (Jason Sudeikis). One morning, however, she discovers she controls a mysterious monster attacking South Korea whenever she walks through a local playground at a certain time.

In an era, where cinema can be depressingly predictable, there’s something wonderful about a movie this knowingly bonkers. Director Nacho Vigalondo took a small, quirky indie script about coming home and added giant monsters. And it works. The small town setting makes the characters instantly relatable, and the spectacle of a Hollywood disaster movie adds a soupcon of tension, and a finale fit for any summer blockbuster.

Hathaway steals the film with a performance that’s funny and empathetic; she’s a fully realised person rather than just a vehicle for the film’s absurd premise. Sudeikis is fantastic as her stoic companion, even if his change in tone towards the end is a bit abrupt. In a film where special effects are used sparingly, it’s the stars that prove the real attention-grabbers.

While it sometimes gets lost in its own strangeness, Colossal is a brilliantly bizarre, expertly executed indie/mainstream crossover which could well prove to be one of the highlights of the summer.