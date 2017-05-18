Frank Dalleres

Swansea manager Paul Clement has confirmed that he is planning talks with John Terry with a view to signing the long-serving Chelsea captain.

Terry is to leave Stamford Bridge after 19 glittering years when his contract expires at the end of the season but has indicated that he remains undecided whether to play on or retire.

Bournemouth and West Brom have also been credited with an interest in the 36-year-old, and Clement, who worked with Terry during a spell on Chelsea’s coaching staff, intends to open discussions once the Blues have finished their Premier League-title winning season.

“I will have a conversation with him," he said. "I’ve known him a long time. I don’t know what his thinking is, whether he’ll go on here in the Premier League or abroad, that’s all unsure at the moment. I’m going to get this season done, and he’s obviously got a lot on himself.”

Chelsea host Sunderland in their final league match on Sunday and finish off their campaign with an FA Cup final against Arsenal six days later.

Terry said on Monday that he had “not ruled out Sunday being the final game” of his playing career, despite previously indicating that he wanted to play on next season.

Clement praised the former England skipper when he took charge of Swansea in January, saying that Terry and Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos were the two best leaders he had coached.

Swansea were bottom of the Premier League when former Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real No2 Clement, 45, replaced Bob Bradley but he steered them to safety with one match to spare.