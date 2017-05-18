Melissa York

Prime Place, Kensal Rise and Maida Hill

From £535,000 at Kensal Rise/from £675,000 at Maida Hill

A choice of location is on offer in W10, where buyers can choose from one and two bed apartments in popular Chamberlayne Road , set around a multimillion-pound leisure complex, with a gym, spa, pool and dance studios, or choose a quieter life half a mile away in Maida Hill. Here, two bedroom apartments are set around a private courtyard near Queen’s Park. A two bed show home opens for prospective buyers of both collections tomorrow.

Call 020 8168 0032 for Kensal Rise or 020 8168 0038 for Maida Hill or visit be.co.uk

The Buckingham, Westminster

From £4.35m to £18m

Get a better class of neighbour by purchasing one of these apartments directly opposite Buckingham Palace. The Grade II listed building was originally three mansions owned by a series of landowners, barons and heiresses, design by Sir James Pennethorne, the architect behind the royal residence’s south wing and ballroom. It’s been converted by Tai United, a Hong Kong-listed group, into six two and three bedroom apartments, including a three bedroom duplex, but still retains its Nash-style facade.

Call 020 7408 0007 or visit beauchamp.com

330 Clapham Road, Clapham

From £475,000

If you’re not sure whether you want to live in a house or contemporary apartment, this Notting Hill Sales scheme in Clapham has them all. One and two bedroom flats, two bedroom duplexes and four bedroom houses are on offer in the south London location that has seen the highest increase in property sales in London for 2015-16 (36 per cent). Situated within walking distance of Clapham North and Stockwell Tube stations with a commute to London Bridge and Bank in under 20 minutes.

Call 020 7368 4830 or visit nhillsales.com

Ordnance Court, Whitechapel

From £499,000 to £1m

Walk to work from the Ordnance Building on the edge of the City. A short walk away from the Tower of London, there are 89 contemporary apartments, ranging from 359-1,009sqft. Eighty-nine of them remain on sale in the third and final phase, which are due to go on sale tomorrow from studios to three beds. Enjoy views over central London and mingle with your new neighbours from the communal roof terrace (pictured above); there’s also an on-site concierge and gym to take advantage of.

Call 020 7723 1284 or visit fraser.uk.com

Greenwich Peninsula, Greenwich

From £95,625 for a 25% share (£382,500)

Live along 1.6 miles of prime Thames riverside, even if you can’t afford to buy a home outright, by considering part buying/part renting through Shared Ownership. There are 61 one and two bedroom apartments available via the scheme at one of the largest regeneration projects in London with housing association L&Q. There will be 10,000 new homes when finished, with 150 shops and restaurants and 48 acres of green space. It’s also 2mins from Canary Wharf and 8mins from London Bridge on the Tube.

Visit lqpricedin.co.uk/greenwich-peninsula