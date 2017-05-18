Courtney Goldsmith

Monaco superyacht builder Dynamiq has joined forces with legendary Studio FA Porsche to create an exclusive sporty yet refined, all-aluminium superyacht designed to catch the eye of supercar lovers.

The Porsche-inspired vessel has been dubbed the Dynamiq Grand Turismo Transatlantic (GTT) 115.

Its design captures the spirit of a high-performance automobile in order to appeal to car fanatics and yacht owners who appreciate the advantages of speed, style and intelligent performance, Roland Heiler, the managing director of Studio FA Porsche said.

Fitted with four luxury cabins and Italian designer brand furniture, the yacht is available in signature Porsche Carrara white, rhodium silver, chalk or a custom Monte-Carlo blue.

While its shallow draft makes it ideal for the Mediterranean, Caribbean or Southeast Asia, the versatile vessel can exceed a max speed of 21 knots and can cross the Atlantic with a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

"Our target clients might include those who are looking to downsize from larger 50 or 60 metre yachts. They are already accustomed to the highest standards but are ready to leave behind the hassle and huge costs of owning large vessels so they can enjoy the fun side of yacht ownership," Heiler said.

Just seven GTT 115 yachts will be manufactured, and prices start from €11.9m (£10m).

