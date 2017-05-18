Betting: Liverpool to seal top four spot in style over Middlesbrough

Ben Cleminson

After 282 days, 370 matches, and 1020 goals, the 2016/17 Premier League season will reach its conclusion on Sunday.

The title is headed to Stamford Bridge, and the three relegated clubs already know their fate, so all that remains to be decided are the final Champions League spots.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have their destiny in their hands, sitting just one point ahead of Arsenal.

Victory over already-relegated Middlesbrough would ensure qualification to Europe’s elite competition for only the second time in eight seasons.

They haven’t made it easy, however.

Liverpool were well in the title race before a horrendous run of form in the new year, winning just three games out of 12 in all competitions during January and February.

Having rallied, extending the lead over Arsenal to eight points last month, the Reds have failed to win any of their last three home games.

A win over Boro should be a formality – but all of Liverpool’s six league defeats have come to clubs in the bottom half.

Middlesbrough have gone down with a whimper – their 27 goals and five victories are the lowest in the division.

They do have one last chance to restore some pride here, as well as offering a final shop window for any players who don’t fancy Burton away next term.

Captain Ben Gibson aside, there won’t be many waiting by the phone.

Gibson has been linked with a move to Anfield – and it would be ironic if a fine performance here ended up denying him Champions League football next season.

I don’t think it will, however.

While Liverpool have struggled at times against lowly opposition, I don’t think Middlesbrough have the intensity or quality to deny them.

Simon Mignolet has kept three clean sheets in a row, and I think he’ll add another on Sunday.

Back Liverpool to win to nil at 8/11 with 188BET.

The Reds turned on the style in a 4-0 demolition of West Ham last week, and I think there could be goals again here.

Backed by the famous Anfield roar, I’ll be buying total goals at 3.4 with Sporting Index.

