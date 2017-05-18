Betting: Arsenal to get final day victory over distracted Everton

Ben Cleminson

For the first time since 1997, Arsenal face the very real prospect of not making it into the Champions League.

The Gunners’ qualification record is outstanding, and the longevity of manager Arsene Wenger is remarkable.

Wenger has finished in the top four in each of his first 20 seasons in charge – but failure to do so again might indicate the decay that has set in.

While the Frenchman has weathered the storm of seven defeats in 12 with four successive wins to give Arsenal a chance, there is still a palpable discord between manager and fans.

They still have the FA Cup final to prepare for, but first, Everton on Sunday.

Victory might not even be enough depending on events at Anfield, but Wenger will be keen for his charges to fulfil their side of the bargain should Liverpool slip up.

The Toffees have nothing to play for – firmly ensconced in seventh place, they cannot lose or gain any positions in the table.

They’ve scored just once in their last four games, with Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley seemingly eyeing up moves away from Goodison.

Lukaku leads the race for the Premier League’s golden boot on 24, but hasn’t scored in his last four, and this match could be his last in Everton colours.

Having won just one of their last nine away trips, I don’t see them putting up much of a fight against an in-form Arsenal.

The Gunners have turned a corner since their switch to three at the back, conceding just once in that four match winning run.

I’m backing them to win to nil at 11/8 with Coral.

The north Londoners struggled to break down Sunderland on Tuesday, needing talisman Alexis Sanchez to step up with both goals.

I see this being another tight affair, with Everton solid at the back, and will be selling total goals at 3.15 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

Arsenal win to nil - 11/8 (Coral)

Sell total goals - 3.15 (Sporting Index)