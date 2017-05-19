City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover invoice financiers, purchase intelligence and maritime markets. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Bibby Financial Services

Leading independent invoice financier, Bibby Financial Services (BFS), has appointed Sharon Wiltshire as UK commercial director, as it looks to grow its commercial finance capability throughout the UK. First joining BFS in 2001, Sharon brings 30 years’ experience in commercial finance, having started her career at RBS Invoice Finance in 1987. She has held a variety of operational and commercial roles with BFS, including operations director and managing director for the funder’s operations in Leicester, Birmingham and Bristol. The announcement comes following Edward Winterton’s appointment as UK CEO in April. Sharon leaves her role as commercial director – south, and as part of the organisational restructure, chartered accountant Mary Sharp has been appointed as her replacement.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, a purchase intelligence platform, has strengthened its senior team in the UK with the appointment of Campbell Shaw as the new UK head of banking. Shaw will spearhead relationships with existing bank partners and grow the firm’s financial services capability, based in Cardlytics’ European headquarters in London. At Monitise, the digital technology firm, Shaw was the senior vice president for the EMEA region with prime responsibility over the mobile banking application partnership with RBS Group, the firm’s biggest global customer. In his role, Shaw led teams responsible for digital innovation and business transformation, supporting the rapid growth of the bank’s apps across all brands. Prior to joining Monitise, he held senior roles with global data companies, leading and growing financial services sales teams at Dun & Bradstreet and Experian. As a co-founder of Ladies Who Lead, a personal development community for women (and men) working in digital and fintech, Shaw is also an advocate for bridging the gender gap within the technology industry.

The Baltic Exchange

The Baltic Exchange has appointed a new chief commercial officer to support its ambitious growth plans, including expanding its regulatory role. Janet Sykes, former head of communications at shipping services provider Clarksons Platou, will join the Baltic Exchange on 3 July. She has global shipping experience with a strong focus on the derivative markets and data products. Janet worked at Clarksons Platou between 2010 and 2017 where she was responsible for all internal and external communication and marketing. She was previously head of marketing at the Baltic Exchange (2001-2010) and has previously worked as shipbroker at Howe Robinson (1991-2000).

