Shruti Tripathi Chopra

House prices in Wembley and its surrounding areas have gone up by nearly £200,000 on average since the stadium re-opened a decade ago.

House prices in postcodes closest to the stadium, which celebrated the 10th anniversary since officially re-opening today, have jumped over 70 per cent, according to data from Halifax.

The average house prices in the six postal districts near Wembley Park in Harrow and north west London have risen from £259,979 in February 2007 to £445,545 in February 2017, an increase of more than four times the rate of increase seen in the UK.

Property prices in the UK have grown on average by 22 per cent in a decade, from £203,842 to £247,676.

Willesden (NW10) near Wembley enjoyed the greatest rise in average house prices with a growth of 94 per cent from £272,063 in February 2007 to £528,996 in February 2017 (£256,934 in cash terms). It is also the only district to outpace the rest of London.

Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist, said: “The Wembley area has undergone a great deal of regeneration over the past 10 to 15 years with the new stadium formally opened by Prince William at the 2007 FA Cup Final.

“The regeneration programme is still ongoing, with Wembley named as one of the London mayor’s housing zones and calls for a Crossrail link to be extended to the area.

“As a result, businesses and households have been attracted to the area and more recently, average house prices surrounding the Wembley Park have outpaced the rest of London and the UK overall.”