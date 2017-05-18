As the Conservatives launched their policies today, the money behind the Tory manifesto was revealed.
The Electoral Commission has published the names of party donors who have given more than £7,500 to a party between 3 May and 9 May, giving an insight into who wants Prime Minister Theresa May back in Number 10.
Read more: Business groups query May's interventionist Conservative manifesto
Unsurprisingly, the Conservatives have bagged the most cash so far, having collected £4,108,000 from their major donors. The founder of Addison Lee, John Griffin, was the biggest single Tory donor, giving nearly £1m to the party.
Here's how the Tories compared to their rivals:
|Party
|Total received from donations of over £7,500
|Conservatives
|£4,108,000
|Labour
|£2,683,300
|Liberal Democrats
|£180,000
|Ukip
|£48,000
|Greens
|£15,000
|Women's Equality Party
|£20,544
And here are the big names keeping the Conservatives' battle bus on the road:
- Sir Henry Keswick, former owner of the Spectator, and his wife Lady Keswick, have both donated £25,000 each
- David Mayhew, former chairman of JP Morgan Cazenove, has given £25,000
- John Griffin, founder of Addison Lee, has shelled out £900,000
- David Rowland, property tycoon, has given £200,000
- Chief executive of Petrofac, Ayman Asfari, has donated £50,000
- John Armitage, Britain's ninth-richest hedge fund manager, has given £500,000 to the campaign
- Boss of Caxton Associates, Andrew Law, has backed May with £250,000
- Co-founder of CVC Capital Partners, Bruce Hardy McLain, has given £100,000
- Iceland boss Malcolm Walker has donated £50,000
- Sir John Hall, the former Newcastle United chairman who sold his shares to Sports Direct's Mike Ashley, has given £25,000 to the Tories
- Selfridges has set aside £40,000 for the Conservatives.