Helen Cahill

As the Conservatives launched their policies today, the money behind the Tory manifesto was revealed.

The Electoral Commission has published the names of party donors who have given more than £7,500 to a party between 3 May and 9 May, giving an insight into who wants Prime Minister Theresa May back in Number 10.

Unsurprisingly, the Conservatives have bagged the most cash so far, having collected £4,108,000 from their major donors. The founder of Addison Lee, John Griffin, was the biggest single Tory donor, giving nearly £1m to the party.

Here's how the Tories compared to their rivals:

Party Total received from donations of over £7,500 Conservatives £4,108,000 Labour £2,683,300 Liberal Democrats £180,000 Ukip £48,000 Greens £15,000 Women's Equality Party £20,544

And here are the big names keeping the Conservatives' battle bus on the road: