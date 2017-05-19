Lynsey Barber

Some of the UK's fastest growing startups founded by women are heading across the pond to meet with top tech companies to build ties with Silicon Valley.

Entrepreneurs from 15 super high-growth companies looking for investment, or eyeing expansion to the US west coast, will meet with executives from Apple, Google, Instagram and LinkedIn on a fresh trade mission.

It comes as new research reveals how businesses led by women are driving the economy, adding £3bn over the past 12 months. The number of female-run firms with a turnover of as much as £250m grew by 14 per cent and they are growing on average by more than a quarter each year, according to the figures from LinkedIn and Founders4Schools.

The firms heading to Silicon Valley', which include high-end hotel website Mr and Mrs Smith, data science firm Pivigo, health startup Raremark and property startup Settled, are growing at an annual rate of 118 per cent.

Deputy mayor for London Rajesh Agrawal will also head to the states to promote London as Europe's top tech hub and encourage investment in the UK.

“London is one of the world’s most successful tech ecosystems, and shares many strengths with Silicon Valley: Creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship," said Agrawal.

"These female tech pioneers personify these qualities. I look forward to helping them maximise their investment and networking opportunities in North America, contributing to London’s economic prosperity."

Well-known entrepreneur and investor Sherry Couto will lead the mission with London and Partners, the mayor's promotional agency. Coutu is founder of Silicon Valley Comes to the UK (SVC2UK) with Ellen Levy and Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn.

Settled founder and chief executive Gemma Young said of the trip: “In strengthening connections between London and Silicon Valley, our opportunities become more and more global. We're excited to be part of that mission; to continue to be a part of London's wonderful tech hub and most of all; to be a part of the next generation of global businesses created in London.”