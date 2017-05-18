Oliver Gill

Aim-quoted sports nutrition firm Science in Sport (SiS) has been signed up by Cycling Australia to help break the spell of Britain's Olympic cycling dominance.

SiS looks after the nutrition needs of a variety of athletes having historically focussed on cycling.

The firm has been a long-term partner of both British Cycling and Team Sky.

Today, Cycling Australia signed a partnership with SiS to support its elite team for the next four years. SiS will develop bespoke nutritional products and help tailor eating plans for the athletes.

Read more: Liverpool FC sports nutrition firm is training for a marathon not a sprint

Team GB topped the cycling medal table in Rio last year with six golds among its 12 medals. This compared with the one silver and one bronze secured by the traditionally strong squad from Down Under.

"We are delighted to have signed this agreement with the Australian Cycling Team in the lead up to Tokyo 2020. Signing such an agreement with a well-established cycling body, I believe only underpins the strength and best in class nature of our sports nutrition products," said SiS chief executive Stephen Moon.

Cycling Australia chief operating officer Nicholas Green said nutrition was a "critical component of every athlete’s success", adding:

The SiS world-renowned experts ensure our national teams are in great hands.

The partnership will help open up the broader Australian market to SiS, which is establishing a new team in the country as it develops its international reach.

Read more: Sales at Liverpool FC nutrition supplier rise by almost a quarter

SiS has disrupted the sports nutrition market in recent years by selling direct to the customer, leveraging its online channel in particular. As part of today's agreement SiS will have access to Cycling Australia's 50,000-strong membership database.

Moon added: "As we continue to expand our footprint in the attractive and fast-growing Australian sports nutrition market, we are excited to have the opportunity to work with the substantial Cycling Australia membership."

Australia's women's track squad was coached by Gary Sutton, brother of former British Cycling head coach Shane, at the Olympics last year.

News of the nutrition tie-up came on the same day that Cycling Australia announced the departure of Sutton, effective from 30 June.