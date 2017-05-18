Mark Sands

Some of the UK's largest business groups have given Prime Minister Theresa May's first manifesto a cool reception, questioning her willingness to intervene in markets and branding a controversial migration target an "Achilles' heel".

The plans included a pointed statement that May's Conservatives "do not believe in untrammelled free markets", and included a range of efforts to improve the operation of British businesses.

These varied from stronger rules governing takeovers in telecoms, defence and energy, business rate reviews and a cap on increases in the price of energy.

Responding to the document, Institute of Directors director general Stephen Martin said May should recall the limits of government intervention, citing corporate governance reform, in particular.

“The IoD believes in high standards of corporate governance, but there has to be a balance between sensible reform and the risk of hampering a company’s ability to make nimble commercial decisions,” he said.

“Similarly, interventions in the labour market must be handled delicately, with trade-offs for businesses. Any new employment regulations must be consulted on in depth to ensure that they do not have unintended consequences.”

Martin added May's determination to stick to a “tens of thousands” net migration target will come as “a huge disappointment” to firms, especially in the context of a doubled levy for recruitment of skilled workers.

“We have been promised a ‘Global Britain’ after Brexit, but these policies are pulling in the opposite direction,” he said.

CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn said firms will be heartened by measures including a commitment to reducing corporation tax and reviewing business rates, but echoed Martin's concerns.

“The Conservative manifesto has an Achilles heel - in a global race for talent and innovation UK firms risk being left in the starting blocks because of a blunt approach to immigration,” she said.

“The next government can both control migration and support prosperity – it does not need to be an either-or choice.”

And while British Chambers of Commerce director general Adam Marshall also cited a promise to improve digital and mobile connectivity as a reason to be cheerful, he further criticised May's willingness to intervene in markets and stick to her migration target.

“Over the coming weeks, business communities will want to see much more detail on how the manifesto’s pro-enterprise elements would be implemented, and their concerns on its more interventionist elements clearly addressed,” Marshall said.