Caitlin Morrison

London Fire Brigade has deployed six fire engines to tackle a huge blaze at a property in Marylebone in the centre of the capital this afternoon.

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a building in Upper Wimpole Street in Marylebone.

The Brigade was called at 12:28pm. Fire crews from Soho, Paddington, Kentish Town, North Kensington and West Hampstead fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The emergency service said it had taken more than 40 calls about the incident.

We now have six fire engines at the scene of a building fire in #Marylebone. The fourth floor and roof of the building are alight pic.twitter.com/WWdKO8j27t — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 18, 2017