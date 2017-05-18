Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Shares in the Hong Kong-listed Apple supplier AAC Technologies halted trading today after short seller Gotham City Research released a fresh report today questioning its profit margins.

The acoustic parts maker tanked 11 per cent to as low as 81.25 Hong Kong dollar before suspension.

Last week, Gotham City accused the AAC of using "dubious accounting" practices to overstate its profits since 2014. This led to the Apple supplier's shares dropping over 14 per cent. AAC branded the report "misleading".

In a response last week, AAC said: "The company is a world-class total technology solution provider. The company delivers customer focused solutions across many technology segments.