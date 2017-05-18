Read in full: The Conservative manifesto

Emma Haslett

The Tories' long-awaited election manifesto has finally been unveiled, with heavily-trailed measures including changes to the way social care is funded.

There were also a few notable surprises, including her plans to scrap the Serious Fraud Office (an election-winner if ever we saw one).

In her introduction to the manifesto, the Prime Minister managed to shoehorn in her catchphrase, "strong and stable leadership", not once but twice. She also pledged to get "the best Brexit deal for our country" and "make the most of the opportunities Brexit brings for hardworking families".

