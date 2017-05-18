Jasper Jolly

Top economists at the European Central Bank (ECB) said they were becoming less likely to continue loose monetary policy, according to minutes from the latest monetary policy meeting.

The minutes said the central bank was “less likely” to opt for “further accommodation” because of the strengthening of the European economy.

The minutes also revealed the central bank’s policymakers will only adjust their guidance on changes in a “very gradual and cautious manner” because of the sensitivity of markets to bankers’ every word.

The central bank’s governor, Mario Draghi, adopted a slightly more hawkish tone at its last monetary policy announcement on 27 April, taking account the recent improvement across Europe’s economy.

Draghi said the risks on its decision were "moving towards a more balanced configuration", as core inflation begins to rise.

The central bank has remained firm in its intention to keep interest rates as low as possible until inflationary pressures start to pick up “sustainably”.

Core inflation jumped in April from 0.7 per cent to 1.2 per cent, while the headline rate increased to 1.9 per cent, just below the two per cent target the ECB is mandated to target.

Any sustainable rise in inflation above two per cent would prompt a serious look at tightening monetary policy. The ECB's main refinancing rate, at which it lends money to banks, has remained at zero per cent since March 2016.

Meanwhile in April the pace of asset purchases fell to €60bn per month. The quantitative easing programme is set to continue until at least December, unless the ECB changes course before then.