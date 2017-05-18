William Turvill

The Conservative party today provided two bonuses to the newspaper publishing industry and pledged to relocate Channel 4 from London.

The party’s General Election manifesto said there would be no second part to the Leveson Inquiry, and also pledged to repeal Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act.

The manifesto also said it would “place the BBC World Service and the British Council on a secure footing so they are able to promote the best of British values around the globe and build strong ties between our local communities and other countries”.

Read more: Prime Minister Theresa May unveils Conservative manifesto

What this means?

Channel 4 will not be happy.

Culture secretary Karen Bradley announced in March that her department would be considering whether to relocate the broadcaster, which is publicly owned and privately funded.

Channel 4 hit back, saying a “substantial relocation would be highly damaging to Channel 4’s business model and diminish our investment in the creative industries around the UK and our overall contribution to the UK economy”.

The newspaper industry will be pleased.

Newspaper bosses did not enjoy part one of the Leveson Inquiry, when they were forced to reveal the secrets of the industry under oath. Therefore, the fact that part two of the inquiry will not be held will be welcomed.

The repeal of Section 40 is a big boost for the industry. Figures from the across the industry have condemned the “draconian law”, and the News Media Association warned it could cost the sector £100m a year.

If passed, the new law would mean publications not regulated by a government-approved organisation would be liable to pay the legal costs of claimants in libel cases – even if they win the case. The only government-approved regulator is Impress, which the newspaper industry does not like because of its links to Max Mosley and the laws under which it is recognised by the government.

Read more: It looks like the Conservative manifesto could be very bad for startups

What other parties have said

Labour said it would implement the recommendations of part one of the Leveson Inquiry and hold part two of the probe.

The party also said it would hold a “national review [of] local media and into the ownership of national media to ensure plurality”.

Labour also said it would “always support” the BBC “unlike the Conservatives” and keep Channel 4 publicly owned.

The Liberal Democrats said they would commence part two of the Leveson Inquiry “as soon as practicable”.

Both Labour and the Lib Dems said they wanted broadcast regulator Ofcom to address concerns around media plurality and ownership.