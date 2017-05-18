Catherine Neilan

Theresa May has vowed to scrap the Serious Fraud Office as part of plans to improve the UK's handling of white collar crime if the Conservatives win next month's General Election.

The Prime Minister, who has had the SFO in her sights throughout her tenure as home secretary, revealed today plans to fold the body into the National Crime Agency as part of the Conservative manifesto.

"We will strengthen Britain’s response to white collar crime by incorporating the Serious Fraud Office into the National Crime Agency, improving intelligence sharing and bolstering the investigation of serious fraud, money laundering and financial crime," the manifesto, published today, says.

This is not the first time May has attempted to abolish the SFO, threatening to roll it into the NCA back in 2011 and again in 2014.

It was also named as one of several agencies being reviewed by the Cabinet Office earlier this year, prompting the OECD to demand a funding boost and guarantee of its independence, amid concerns that London has become a centre for money laundering.

But the SFO has struggled to prove its worth, notching up a number of botched cases including an investigation into property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz, and the Libor rate-fixing scandal, prompting experts to say "serious questions" had to be asked.

Indeed, questions were asked about its investigation into Tesco's multi-million-pound accounting black hole, which concluded in a deferred prosecution agreement earlier this year. It is yet to report on its five-year investigation into Barclays over fees paid to the Qatar Investment Authority.

