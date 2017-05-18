FTSE 100 7403.14 -1.34%
Thursday 18 May 2017 10:14am

City A.M. Unregulated podcast: How to be an email hero

Emma Haslett
Follow Emma

Lost control of your inbox? Getting pathetic responses to your marketing emails? The City A.M. Academy for People Who Can't Email Good is here to help.

We're joined this week by Martin Perry, the man behind Taming Your Inbox, and Jon Buchan, the founder of Charm Offensive, to talk everything email, from getting on top of your inbox to writing lovable marketing emails.

