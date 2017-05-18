Rebecca Smith

The latest 24-hour walkout in a series of strikes by BMW workers has been called off as they mull a fresh offer in the fierce row over pensions.

The German car firm plans to close its final salary pension scheme by the end of this month which has caused a fierce backlash from Unite union, calling it a "pensions robbery".

Walkouts had been planned across two months, with workers at BMW's Mini plant in Cowley and Rolls-Royce plant in Goodwood among those taking action and disrupting production.

Three 24-hour strikes had been planned for today, Sunday 21 May and Wednesday 24 May, but have now been suspended as workers across BMW plants in Cowley, Goodwood, Hams Hall and Swindon are balloted on a new offer.

Unite national officer for BMW, Fred Hanna, said:

While Unite is not recommending the offer, as it will have different outcomes for different people and their pensions, members should be proud that by standing together they have forced BMW into making this offer. Without the action that Unite members have taken and the resolve they have shown in recent weeks, BMW would not have made this latest offer, which Unite believes members should have an opportunity to consider.

A BMW spokesman said the firm felt the offer was "fair and in the long-term interests of both the company and all our employees".

The ballot is expected to run from 24 May to 9 June.

The BMW strike dates

Wednesday 19 April – workers at Cowley, Hams Hall and Swindon strike

Sunday 23 April – workers at Cowley and Swindon strike

Wednesday 3 May – workers at Hams Hall strike

Friday 5 May – workers at Rolls-Royce at Goodwood strike

Tuesday 16 May – workers at Cowley, Goodwood, Hams Hall and Swindon strike

Thursday 18 May (suspended) - workers at Cowley, Goodwood, Hams Hall and Swindon strike

Sunday 21 May (suspended) – workers at Cowley and Swindon strike

Wednesday 24 May (suspended) – workers at Goodwood and Hams Hall strike