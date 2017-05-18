Jasper Jolly

The pound jumped above $1.30 against the US dollar as British retail sales rebounded in April, after a big fall in the previous month had raised fears for the sector.

The volume of sales rose by 2.3 per cent during the month, and four per cent year-on-year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The underlying trend also recovered, with the important three month on three month measure increasing by 0.3 per cent.

