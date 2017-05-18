FTSE 100 7441.18 -0.83%
Thursday 18 May 2017 9:38am

British pound sterling surges above $1.30 for first time since September as retail sales bounce back strongly

Jasper Jolly
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk What’s new for MiFID II?
BRITAIN-ECONOMY-RETAIL-BLACKFRIDAY-CYBERMONDAY
Retailers across the UK recovered from lower sales (Source: Getty)

The pound jumped above $1.30 against the US dollar as British retail sales rebounded in April, after a big fall in the previous month had raised fears for the sector.

The volume of sales rose by 2.3 per cent during the month, and four per cent year-on-year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The underlying trend also recovered, with the important three month on three month measure increasing by 0.3 per cent.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Related articles

Disappointing US economic data sends the dollar down
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Quarterly UK retail sales fall biggest since 2010: What the experts said
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

British retail sales plummet at fastest quarterly rate since 2010
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff