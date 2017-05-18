Oliver Gill

Royal Mail today posted flat annual revenues of £9.8bn as "challenging" UK operations were propped up by growth overseas.

UK revenues, which represent more three-quarters of the group total, fell by two per cent with letter volumes plummeting 10 per cent in 2016.

But the firm grew overseas, with operating profits increasing by nearly a fifth.

The figures

Group revenue for the year to March 2017 was £9.8bn, up from £9.3bn.

Operating profit before transformation costs was £490m compared with £485m.

Profit before tax rose to £335m from £267m with in-year cash flow rising to £420m from £254m.

Net debt jumped from £224m to £338m.

Dividends increased by four per cent to 23p per share.

Why it's interesting

Aside from the problems Royal Mail is facing on its mammoth pension scheme, annual performance was a mixed bag. Operationally there are three key areas to consider.

1 – UK letters

The UK letter's business is struggling. Britons are posting less and less letters, with direct mail volumes down 10 per cent and print advertising falling 13 per cent.

And letters revenue is the firm's largest single segment generating £4.3bn, down five per cent on the previous year.

2 – UK parcels

The second largest revenue generator is the firm's parcel business with £3.3bn of sales, up three per cent on the prior year, saving UK operations somewhat. Overall UK revenues fell two per cent to £7.7bn.

With the expansion of internet shopping, Royal Mail's dominance in the parcel sector puts the group on a sounder footing: it has a 50 per cent market share of the UK market.

3 – Overseas

General Logistics Systems (GLS), Royal Mail's overseas division, grew revenues by nine per cent on an underlying basis to £2.5bn. Operating profits jumped 17 per cent to £196m.

What the company said

Chief executive Moya Greene said: “We have made good progress against all of our strategic priorities.

This has been a more challenging period for UK businesses and we have come through it well.

"Our multi-year focus on costs is a key priority. We are on track to avoid around £600m of annualised costs in UKPIL [UK operations] by 2017-18.

"We are past the peak of investment; we now expect net cash investment of around £450m in 2017-18.

“GLS is performing very well and is growing revenue organically and through acquisitions. Its deep expertise and focus on business to business parcels in multiple geographies – now 41 European countries and seven states in the US – positions it to be a greater force for growth for the company. We will continue to invest in careful and focused international expansion by GLS.

“Through a combination of our strategic approach to costs and more efficient investment spend, we will support our progressive dividend policy with the in-year trading cash generation of the group.”