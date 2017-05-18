City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover communications, loans and banking. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

GK Strategy

David Laws, former cabinet minister and architect of the 2010-2015 coalition government, has joined Westminster-based communications consultancy GK Strategy as a strategic adviser. In his new role David will advise GK and its clients on a range issues but in particular financial services and economic and pensions policy among others. During his time in government he held a range of briefs including chief secretary to the Treasury, minister of state for schools in the Department for Education and minister of state in the Cabinet Office. David brings a huge amount of political andbusiness experience to the GK team, having also worked at JP Morgan and Barclays de Zoete Wedd prior to joining parliament in 2001.

Aberdeen Asset Management

Aberdeen Asset Management has appointed Paul Mehta as global head of loans as it continues to expand its loans investment capability. The company’s fixed income team has invested in the loans market through its global high income fund for some time, as well as managing separate accounts for institutional clients. Loans can provide the potential for capital preservation, outperformance in a rising interest rate environment, provide stable cash income and also help diversify portfolios. Typical bond products are focussed on investing in the US market, the world’s largest. Part of his role will be to continue Aberdeen’s drive to invest in a much wider, global range of loans across the US, Europe and emerging markets. Aberden benefits from a large, global team, a disciplined process based on fundamental research and loan investment experience. Paul will report to global head of high yield Steve Logan and form part of the 20-strong global high yield group. He was previously a senior trader in BNP Paribas’s loan and distressed debt team and the leverage loan, distressed and high yield sales team in EMEA before that.

Barclays

Ulrich Kratz has joined Barclays as co-head of consumer retail group (CRG) EME, an internal memo at the firm said yesterday. He will be based in London and joins from Goldman Sachs where he was most recently head of consumer retail group M&A EMEA. With 18 years in the investment banking industry, Ulrich is an experienced consumer and retail coverage banker having covered the sector across both the EME and US regions. He will partner with Gavriel Lambert, co-head of CRG EME and will spearhead the bank’s consumer coverage efforts. Bringing Ulrich to the platform “highlights the firm’s commitment to strengthening the EME banking platform and investing in areas that will allow us to deliver our targets”, Barclays said.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.