Google today kicked off its annual Google I/O developer conference revealing a big push on artificial intelligence (AI).

Executives led by chief executive Sundar Pichai said Google will start applying AI to all of its products, starting with Google Lens. Using a smartphone camera and Google Lense technology, Google Assistant can now analyse the world to display relevant content on screen.

Google Assistant, the firm's answer to Siri, will also launch on iOS for the first time ever, meaning you can use it on iPhones and iPads.

The tech giant, which today revealed Android device users exceed 2bn, will also work to make Google Home a better assistant by installing hands-free calling and other new features.

Geoff Blaber, vice president of Americas at CCS Insight, said Google responded to competitor moves in artificial intelligence, the home, the internet of things and virtual reality in today's keynote speech.

"Consistent with Microsoft's developer keynote last week, artificial intelligence was pervasive and positioned as helping humans rather than substituting them. It's central to an abundance of Google services but its broader role is deeply dependent on developers. 2017 is seeing a steep ramp in tools and incentives for those that will ultimately take AI mainstream."

The stakes are high as AI will define how we interact and access information seamlessly between the home, car, office and everywhere in between, Blaber said.

"Google needed to urgently respond to Amazon's stealth takeover of the home and beyond with Alexa. Broadening availability of Google Assistant and diversifying its feature set is a much needed move as it seeks to use its scale, AI and search assets to close the gap.

"Google's scale puts it in a strong position but whilst the mobile OS battle is over, we're only at the dawn of a broader war in artificial intelligence and the home."

