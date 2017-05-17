Courtney Goldsmith

Lord Bamford, chair of digger maker JCB, has pledged around £1m to the Conservative party's General Election war chest, according to reports.

The donation comes alongside dozens of commitments from longstanding Conservative backers since Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election, according to Mark Kleinman at Sky News.

Lord Bamford, who helped build his company into one of Britain's top manufacturers, is understood to have made the largest individual donation so far.

Data on the sources of parties' election war chests will not be published until after the vote on 8 June, but one insider told Sky News the JCB figurehead's contribution was "in the £1m ballpark".

Lord Bamford was a vocal supporter of Brexit, and in addition to the millions of pounds he's given the Tories over the last 15 years, he also handed a six-figure sum to the Leave campaign ahead of the referendum.

A JCB spokesperson was "unable to confirm" the size of Lord Bamford's pledge to Sky but said that "any donations made will be published by the Electoral Commission in the normal way".

The Conservative party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

