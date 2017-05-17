FTSE 100 7503.47 -0.25%
Wednesday 17 May 2017 10:48pm

Lord Bamford of JCB pledges around £1m to the Tories ahead of the General Election

Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Here are some things you didn’t know about GDPR, but you should
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-EUROPE-BRITAIN-MIGRANTS-DEMOLITION-CALAIS
The Brexit supporter is backing Theresa May's Conservatives (Source: Getty)

Lord Bamford, chair of digger maker JCB, has pledged around £1m to the Conservative party's General Election war chest, according to reports.

The donation comes alongside dozens of commitments from longstanding Conservative backers since Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election, according to Mark Kleinman at Sky News.

Lord Bamford, who helped build his company into one of Britain's top manufacturers, is understood to have made the largest individual donation so far.

Data on the sources of parties' election war chests will not be published until after the vote on 8 June, but one insider told Sky News the JCB figurehead's contribution was "in the £1m ballpark".

Read more: JCB quits membership of the CBI

Lord Bamford was a vocal supporter of Brexit, and in addition to the millions of pounds he's given the Tories over the last 15 years, he also handed a six-figure sum to the Leave campaign ahead of the referendum.

A JCB spokesperson was "unable to confirm" the size of Lord Bamford's pledge to Sky but said that "any donations made will be published by the Electoral Commission in the normal way".

The Conservative party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Fourteen Tory candidates won't face charges on election spending

Related articles

JCB chairman: Economy would be unaffected by Brexit
Lauren Fedor
Lauren Fedor | Staff

Yule be happy to hear this news, JCB tells workers
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

JCB to axe 400 jobs as global slowdown leaves it in a hole
Ravender Sembhy
Ravender Sembhy | Staff