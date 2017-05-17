Courtney Goldsmith

The Premier League will create tougher tests for owners and directors of England’s leading football clubs after controversies surrounding proposed takeovers, according to reports.

The bosses of the 20 Premier League clubs will be asked to vote at next month’s annual meeting on rule changes that make it easier to stop clubs falling under the control of potentially unethical owners, according to Mark Kleinman at Sky News.

Unease has been growing in football and Westminster about the number of club owners seeking to keep their financial affairs under wraps, and objections have also grown to the number of clubs being bought by opaque Chinese backers.

A number of top clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, have owners based overseas.

Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion are now owned by Chinese shareholders.

