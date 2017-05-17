Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May will tomorrow reveal her first manifesto as Conservative leader with a warning that Brexit could define the UK's future.

Launching her election plans, she will say the next five years are the most challenging for a lifetime.

“Brexit will define us: our place in the world, our economic security and our future prosperity,” May will say, declaring that the manifesto, branded “Forward, Together” will serve as a statement her intent to grapple with great challenges.

“People are rightly sceptical of politicians who claim to have easy answers to deeply complex problems. It is the responsibility of leaders to be straight with people about the challenges ahead and the hard work required to overcome them,” she will say.

Read More: Theresa May is promising new Right to Buy plans to help "generation rent"

May will launch her plans with a package of reforms designed to improve the UK’s social care system.

The changes will introduce a new £100,000 “capital floor” below which the cost of care cannot deplete assets. It replaces a previous offer to limit care costs to £72,000, the so-called "Dilnot Cap"

In addition, May will promise means testing for winter fuel payments, echoing a 2015 election promise from Ed Miliband’s Labour campaign.