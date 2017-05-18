Courtney Goldsmith

David Bowie beat the likes of Adele and Drake to be the UK's most popular recording artist last year following his death in January 2016, according to the latest BPI yearbook.

The British Phonographic Industry's 38th report found 1.6m Bowie albums were purchased or streamed last year. The iconic British singer died two days after the release of his last album, Blackstar.

The UK was shown to retain its place as the world's third-largest recorded music market, accounting for one in eight of the albums sold globally.

Geoff Taylor, chief executive of the BPI and Brit Awards, said this is an exciting time for British music, but Brexit poses a new set of risks.

"Consumption and revenues are on the up, powered by investment and innovation that is driving streaming subscriptions, whilst recordings on vinyl and CD continue to demonstrate their enduring appeal.

"But for this success to translate into long-term growth, key issues must be overcome. Brexit risks new EU barriers for UK acts, who also face stiff competition from overseas artists on global streaming platforms. And revenue growth is still undermined by [user generated content] platforms using music without paying fairly for it and the absence of proper IP protection in many export markets.

"Our business will only reach its full potential if government makes the creative sector a high priority in trade negotiations and offers the same kind of support to investment into music, such as through tax credits, as it has to the film and games industries."

