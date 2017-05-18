Retail is pushing ahead of City institutions and even highly desirable tech companies as the best place to work in the UK.
High street favourite John Lewis where workers can nab a famously lucrative bonus has triumphed for a second year as the place where people most want to work for the second year running.
Asos and Topshop owner Arcadia followed and purveyor of posh Harrods came in fourth place in LinkedIn's annual ranking.
Google, largely credited for creating the cool bean-bag and free food office environment, slipped into eight place from fourth last year and number one in 2015, while Facebook climbed to to ninth from 17.
The BBC climbed into the top 10 for the first time while representing the City, PwC, Deloitte and KPMG represent the consulting industry in 11th, 16th and 17th position respectively, while Lloyds squeezed in the top 20 at 18.
Sainsbury's, Selfridges and Burberry also make the list from the retail world, based on analysis of the professional network's 23m users.
The UK's most desirable places to work
|Rank
|Employer
|1
|John Lewis
|2
|Asos
|3
|Arcadia
|4
|Harrods
|5
|Liberty Global
|6
|Sainsbury's
|7
|Virgin
|8
|9
|10
|BBC
|11
|PwC
|12
|Sky
|13
|The Co-operative Group
|14
|Selfridges
|15
|Richemont
|16
|Deloitte
|17
|KPMG
|18
|Lloyds Banking Group
|19
|Amazon
|20
|Burberry