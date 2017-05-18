FTSE 100 7503.47 -0.25%
Thursday 18 May 2017 6:31am

These are the 20 companies Brits most want to work for: John Lewis, Asos and Arcadia help steal retail march for best employer

Lynsey Barber
Follow Lynsey
Christmas Sale Results Are Announced
Shopping bags at the ready... getting into retail could pay off (Source: Getty)

Retail is pushing ahead of City institutions and even highly desirable tech companies as the best place to work in the UK.

High street favourite John Lewis where workers can nab a famously lucrative bonus has triumphed for a second year as the place where people most want to work for the second year running.

Read more: London is the best connected city in the world

Asos and Topshop owner Arcadia followed and purveyor of posh Harrods came in fourth place in LinkedIn's annual ranking.

Google, largely credited for creating the cool bean-bag and free food office environment, slipped into eight place from fourth last year and number one in 2015, while Facebook climbed to to ninth from 17.

Read more: Staying ahead shouldn’t be an up-skill struggle

The BBC climbed into the top 10 for the first time while representing the City, PwC, Deloitte and KPMG represent the consulting industry in 11th, 16th and 17th position respectively, while Lloyds squeezed in the top 20 at 18.

Sainsbury's, Selfridges and Burberry also make the list from the retail world, based on analysis of the professional network's 23m users.

The UK's most desirable places to work

Rank Employer
1 John Lewis
2 Asos
3 Arcadia
4 Harrods
5 Liberty Global
6 Sainsbury's
7 Virgin
8 Google
9 Facebook
10 BBC
11 PwC
12 Sky
13 The Co-operative Group
14 Selfridges
15 Richemont
16 Deloitte
17 KPMG
18 Lloyds Banking Group
19 Amazon
20 Burberry
Tags

Related articles

London is the best connected city in the world
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Want to be a FTSE 100 boss? Tech backgrounds are proving popular
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

The worst or best job in tech? Uber's hiring a COO
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff