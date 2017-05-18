Rebecca Smith

London City Airport is teaming up with private jet firm GlobeAir as its plans to bring in more business aircraft take off.

Air taxi operator GlobeAir, with its fleet of Citation Mustang jets, can connect the capital to more than 1,500 airports around Europe and North Africa, including those with a short runway, which are inaccessible to commercial airlines.

Read more: London City Airport boss to spread his wings after five years in the job

New research from GlobeAir has found there were over 3,700 business flights in and out of the capital's major airports in March 2017, marking an 11 per cent rise on the same period the year before. For the first quarter of the year, there were just over 10,000 flights; a 9.3 per cent rise on the same time last year.

Last year, there were over 3,800 business aircraft departures from London City Airport.

Nick Rose, director of business aviation at London City Airport said:

We have ambitious growth plans and a key part of this is to attract more business aircraft. We offer business travellers unparalleled access to London and unbeatable convenience and speed. GlobeAir is one of the biggest business aviation operators in Europe and we are delighted that they will now be offering clients the opportunity to land and depart from our airport.

Bernhard Fragner, chief executive of GlobeAir, said the capital was his firm's second biggest market and "growing rapidly".

"In 2016 we operated 492 departures from London-based airports and the corresponding figure for 2015 is 368, which shows an increase of 34 per cent," he said. "By offering our clients the opportunity to use London City Airport, we expect to see further significant growth in our London-based business."

It comes during a period of change at London City. It was announced that chief executive Declan Collier was stepping down last month, though he will stay on until a successor is found.

The airport is also preparing for construction on its £350m development programme, due to be completed by the end of 2021 and will enable the airport to bring in 6.5m passengers per year by 2025. Last year it brought in 4.5m.

Read more: Here are the 10 most jaw-dropping airport landings in the world