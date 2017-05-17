Ikea is creating 1,300 new jobs in the UK by 2018

Helen Cahill

Furniture retailer Ikea plans to create more than 1,300 new jobs in the UK by the end of 2018.

Ikea is building three new stores across the UK over the next year, in Sheffield, Exeter and Greenwich.

There will be 480 new retail sector jobs in the Sheffield store, 350 in Exeter and 500 new jobs in Greenwich. The new jobs will be across various departments, including store management, food, customer relations, sales and interior design.

The new stores will add to the 19 outlets Ikea already has across the UK.

Gillian Drakeford, retail manager at Ikea, said: "This year we are celebrating Ikea's 30th anniversary in the UK, and we are seeing more demand from customers for more stores in areas closer to where they live.

"We're pleased that our three new stores opening in 2017 and 2018 will make us more accessible to many people and continue to offer our inspirational home furnishing solutions at affordable prices."

In its last set of sales figures for the UK in November, Ikea said its sales grew 8.9 per cent year-on-year to £1.72bn.