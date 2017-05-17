Rebecca Smith

Train delayed?

Fear not, well at least if you're a regular at St Pancras station. It has just rolled out a new free-to-play jukebox to keep up commuters' spirits.

The jukebox, which is going to be a permanent addition to the station, features every top 40 hit from the past 50 years, so there should be something in there that's music to everyone's ears...

And where will this new addition be? Take a look underneath the South Eastern train platforms, aka platforms 11-13.

The station is hoping the jukebox will take off after the success of its free-to-use pianos.

Great to see Jools Holland playing our Piano on @BBCNews! Check out @BBCiPlayer for the clip starting at 9.20 https://t.co/c1xRRnJ9dI pic.twitter.com/NRx4QLvF5a — St Pancras Int (@StPancrasInt) December 22, 2016

So while you're waiting for a train, you'll now be able to peruse 57,000 songs and 18,162 artists, spanning the likes of David Bowie, Frank Sinatra and Ed Sheeran.

The Beatles occupy the most spots on the jukebox, so to mark the jukebox's launch, visitors for this week will see a Beatles-inspired installation, created by St Pancras florist Moyses Stevens Flowers.

Wendy Spinks, commercial director, HS1 Ltd, which owns St Pancras International, said: “The pianos at St Pancras have been hugely successful at making people smile and this is just another way of delighting our customers as they are travelling through the station. Here, people can discover a wealth of different experiences every time they visit and we expect the new jukebox will be a huge hit.”

St Pancras' new jukebox:

Has every top 40 hit from the past 50 years (except those with profanities have been removed...)

Is free for any visitor to use and has a localised sound

Contains 57,000 songs

18,162 unique artists

1,255 number ones

21,117 unique top 40 tracks

Beatles have the most tracks on the jukebox (280), followed by David Bowie (193)

Elvis Presley holds the most number ones on the jukebox

