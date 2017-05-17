"It’s an interesting coincidence that one of the UK’s top fund managers, Neil Woodford, recently bought back into Lloyds after snubbing banks as uninvestable for 14 years, just as the government is stepping out of the picture. "The Treasury won’t be making a song and dance about the Lloyds sale, seeing as we are in a period of purdah running up to the general election. Indeed the champagne corks should probably be kept on ice seeing as the taxpayer has only broken even on the face value of the Lloyds bailout, and is still nursing a loss if you factor in the borrowing costs associated with stumping up the money back in 2009. "RBS still casts a long shadow over the banking bailout too, seeing as the taxpayer funding package was twice as big, and the bank’s shares still need to double in price before the government breaks even. Progress has been slower at RBS because it had more problems to start with, and it’s difficult to see how the government can realistically sell off its 72 per cent stake in the bank without taking a financial hit." - Laith Khalaf, Hargreaves Lansdown