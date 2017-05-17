Mark Sands

Tim Farron's Liberal Democrats have launched their election plans with a commitment to a second vote on Brexit and a budget led by the legalisation of cannabis.

The Lib Dems have long sought to position themselves as the party of Remain voters, and in a manifesto published today they have formally stated their hopes of securing a second referendum on the EU.

The manifesto has been published ahead of a launch event later today, and has stressed that a second referendum would include an option to stay inside the EU.

Farron's party will also outline a raft of promises to young voters when the plans are formally launched in London.

The Lib Dems hope to fund the giveaway, in part through opening up a taxed, regulated market for cannabis sales to over-18s, which it estimates will raise £1bn.

The party has said already that it will add a penny to income tax to fund NHS spending, and the manifesto reveals that Farron's party would also increase corporation tax to pay for schools investments.