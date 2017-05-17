Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Loans to home buyers in March jumped 27 per cent on February but were down 12 per cent on last year, according to the the Council of Mortgage Lenders (CML).

UK home buyers borrowed £11.2bn, up 24 per cent on February but down 19 per cent on March 2016.

CML's latest data also showed that first-time buyers borrowed £4.9bn, up 29 per cent on February and nine per cent on March 2016. They took out 31,500 loans, up 30 per cent month-on-month and 12 per cent year-on-year.

Home-owner remortgage activity rose 13 per cent by value and 14 per cent by volume on February while gross buy-to-let saw month-on-month increases, up four per cent by value and eight per cent by volume.

Paul Smee, director general of the CML, said: “Comparing this March to last year is misleading because of the peak in activity before the stamp duty changes last Spring. Overall, lending trends have remained reasonably consistent.