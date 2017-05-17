A pair of diamond earrings sold for a record-breaking £44m last night

Emma Haslett

A pair of pink and blue diamonds became the most valuable earrings ever sold at auction last night, after they went under the hammer at Sotheby's for $57.4m (£44.3m).

The earrings, which are different colours, were sold as individual lots, with the flawless 14.5-carat "Apollo Blue" diamond selling for $42.1m, while the 16-carat pink "Artemis Diamonds" went under the hammer for $15.3m.

Meanwhile, a seven-carat number set a new record for purplish-pink diamonds, selling for $13.2m, or $1.9m per carat.

David Bennet, chairman of Sotheby's international jewellery division, said the results underlined the demand for top-end diamonds.

"I am delighted that the stones will remain together as earrings," he added.

The sale came just over a month after the 60-carat Pink Star diamond fetched a record-breaking $71.2m at auction in Hong Kong, the highest price for any jewel sold at auction in Asia.

