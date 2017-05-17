Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Countryside shares rose over two per cent today after the FTSE-250 housebuilder revealed trading in the six months to the end of March was ahead of expectations "with good momentum into the second half".

The figures

Countryside's adjusted operating profits rose 39 per cent to £70.4m from £50.8m a year ago.

Adjusted revenues during the half-year period were up nearly 40 per cent to £435.4m from £312.8m last year

Completions were up by a third at 1,437 compared to 1,095 in the same period last year.

Adjusted basic earnings per share increased by 128 per cent, from 5.0p to 11.4p.

At the time of writing, Countryside's shares were up 1.44 per cent at 291.90p.

Why it's interesting

The housing firm builds homes in the south-east, north-west and West Midlands under its Countryside and Millgate brands.

Countryside said it expects profits to be ahead of market expectations in the second half, thanks to "growth in active sites, increased sales rates and an increase in completions.

The group has also upgraded its completion targets for 2018 by 10 per cent in its housebuilding division.

What Countryside said

Ian Sutcliffe, group chief executive, said: “Our strong performance across the business in the first half exceeded our expectations. In particular, our Partnerships division once again delivered outstanding growth and returns.