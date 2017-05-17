Emma Haslett

It's been a hard few weeks for Donald Trump, and now even punters have turned against him after two bookmakers said he was odds-on to leave office before the end of his term.

Revelations last night Trump had sent ousted FBI director James Comey a memo hinting that he drop an inquiry into communications between ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia were the latest in a line of woes for the US President, who has faced an increasing number of questions over his administration's links to Russia in recent weeks.

The chaos has pushed Betfair to put the odds of Trump leaving office before the end of his first term at 5/6, a 55 per cent chance - above the odds of him remaining in office until 2020, which are evens (a 50 per cent chance). Meanwhile, Ladbrokes said the chances of him being impeached are at 4/5.

According to Betfair, the chances he will leave office this year are at 12/5, while 2018 and 2019 are at 5/1 and 6/1 respectively, and 2020 or later is at 5/4.

Yesterday Paddy Power put the odds the FBI will confirm collusion between Trump and Russia at 5/4, although Trump is only 15/8 to resign. The chances of him serving a second term were 3/1.

Yesterday Trump went on a Twitter rampage, defending himself against allegations he had shared highly classified information with Russia's US ambassador.

In a three-part rant, he said he had "the absolute right" to share information with Russia. Later, he rather pointedly added that he had asked the FBI's director "to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community".

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

