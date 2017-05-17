Rebecca Smith

The world's top superyachts, celebrating "the best of the best", have been revealed.

Boat International Media's World Superyacht Awards have been unveiled, and they span the £350m Dilbar to a £700m number featuring an outdoor cinema.

The Dilbar picked up the Motor Yacht of the Year award, and the magazine described it as "the most complex and challenging motor yacht ever to be built".

Meanwhile Cloudbreak, built by Abeking & Rasmussen, was designed to support the owner's penchant for adventure sports. It has a fully-equipped ski-room and certified helicopter facilities.

And the Galactica Super Nova features a 9m² cinema screen, fitted with night-time lighting so it can transform from an outdoor cinema to a superyacht night club. Naturally.

Stewart Campbell, editor at Boat International Media, said:

The World Superyacht Awards celebrate the best of the best. We’re very proud that we have built such a well-renowned platform that rewards truly exceptional yacht owners and shipyards from around the globe. Each year we see a staggering number of outstanding entries, making the panel’s job even harder. 2017 was no different.

