Oliver Gill

Volkswagen is to recall hundreds of thousands of cars in China amid fears of a headlight fuse defect.

The German motor giant will recall 577,590 Golf and Sagitar vehicles from the country produced between September 2009 and May 2014.

Volkswagen operates a joint venture in China, FAW-Volkswagen Automobile. State-owned firm FAW owns a majority stake in the partnership.

Read more: Audi HQ raided by police in Dieselgate swoop as CEO announces earnings

The Chinese General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said the fuse problems could lead to headlight failure.

Volkswagen China declined to comment, according to Reuters.

Almost 4m cars will delivered to China by Volkswagen last year, around 40 per cent of its global sales.

In March, Volkswagen recalled around 1m of its Chinese Audi vehicles following concerns over potential coolant pump faults.

And in January nearly 136,000 Audi and Volkswagen cars were withdrawn from the US over fears an antilock brake system may fail when electronic stability controls were activated.

Read more: Volkswagen restarts selling pre-dieselgate cars in the US