Courtney Goldsmith

Donald Trump came under pressure today to reveal why he shared highly sensitive intelligence information with senior Russian officials at a White House meeting last week.

Politicians on both sides of the US political divide questioned the President over why he discussed classified information about the so-called Islamic State with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

The US President took to Twitter, naturally, to say he had the "absolute right" to share facts with Russia.

A spokesperson for the Senate Intelligence Committee said the group has asked the White House for more information on the reports, and a source told Reuters congressional investigators are expected to seek copies of any notes taken during the meeting.

Trump's administration was already in turmoil due to backlash over Trump's sudden sacking of FBI director James Comey while the agency was in the midst of investigating potential ties between the Kremlin and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Read more: JP Morgan chief exec Jamie Dimon defends his advisory role to Trump