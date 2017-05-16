FTSE 100 7522.03 +0.91%
Tuesday 16 May 2017 9:52pm

Chanel put a $1,500 boomerang up for sale - and it's come back to haunt them

Courtney Goldsmith
Chanel put a boomerang up for sale (Source: Getty)

Luxury French brand Chanel was lambasted today for putting a boomerang with a $1,500 price tag up for sale.

The $1,460 (£1,130) "accessory" was listed on Chanel's webite as part of its 2017 Spring-Summer pre-collection.

Not only has the posh retailer been mocked for sky-high price tag on the item, but it was also called out for cultural appropriation from Australia's indigenous community.

"It's simply a misappropriation of aboriginal culture," Gabrielle Sullivan, chief executive of the Indigenous Arts Code, told the BBC.

"Chanel is a big company and they really should know better. I don't see how this is different from a cheap fake boomerang sold at the airport. It's just an expensive version of this."

Sullivan works to lobby against imported and mass produced fake aboriginal artefacts, like boomerangs, which were traditionally used as hunting weapons but also carry a huge weight of cultural attachments.

