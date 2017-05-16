FTSE 100 7522.03 +0.91%
Tuesday 16 May 2017 8:57pm

Maria Sharapova denied wildcard entry to French Open, while Italian Open retirement puts Wimbledon participation in doubt

Ross McLean
Follow Ross
TENNIS-ATP-ITA
Sharapova had not played a grand slam since the 2016 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Former world No1 Maria Sharapova will have to wait for a return to grand slam action after tennis chiefs denied the two-time champion a wildcard entry to the French Open.

Sharapova has not accrued enough ranking points to qualify for the main draw of this year’s tournament, which begins on 28 May, or qualifying following her 15-month drugs ban.

“If there can be a wildcard for the return from injuries, there cannot be a wildcard for the return from doping,” said French Tennis Federation chief Bernard Giudicelli Ferrandini. “I’m very sorry for Maria, very sorry for her fans.

“They might be very disappointed, she might be very disappointed, but it’s my responsibility, my mission, to protect the high standards of the game played without any doubt on the result.”

The 30-year-old served a suspension after testing positive for banned substance meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

A bad day worsened as Sharapova retired injured from her Italian Open clash with Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, meaning she will require a wildcard to play at Wimbledon.

Related articles

Sharapova's wildcard entry to Stuttgart Open defended
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Maria Sharapova drugs ban reduced by nine months
Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff

Sharapova sponsors have put brand value before sport values
Steve Spencer
Steve Spencer | Contributor