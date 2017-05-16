FTSE 100 7522.03 +0.91%
Tuesday 16 May 2017 5:26pm

Lloyds Banking Group is set to confirm the government has sold its final stake

Courtney Goldsmith
Lloyd will soon be freed from partial state ownership (Source: Getty)

The UK's largest high street lender, Lloyds Banking Group, will tomorrow confirm the government sold its remaining stake nine years after its bail-out.

The Treasury sold its final shares in Lloyds in the late hours of trading today, meaning Lloyds will be freed from partial state ownership for the first time in nearly a decade.

Lloyds will announce UK Financial Investments (UKFI) sold its entire shareholding before the market opens tomorrow.

The UK government spent an estimated £20.3bn to take a 43 per cent shareholding and rescue the group, and that stake has been slowly reduced over recent months.

The news comes after chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio revealed at the bank’s annual general meeting last week that he expects the UK taxpayer to make a profit of at least £500m on the bail-out.

