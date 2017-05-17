City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, infrastructure and restaurants. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Payne Hicks Beach

Leading London law firm, Payne Hicks Beach, is delighted to announce that it has expanded its privacy and media law department. Hanna Basha joins as a partner with solicitor Nick Grant. Hanna is a well-known specialist in defamation, privacy and breach of confidence, with a wealth of expertise in reputation and crisis management. In particular, Hanna advises prominent individuals and corporations to prevent the publication of private, sensitive and confidential information and defamatory allegations in the media. She is highly regarded within her field having acted in a number of landmark defamation and privacy cases – including having previously secured the highest ever damages award in an ‘offer of amends’ case. Hanna and Nick will further strengthen a busy Privacy & Media Law Team at Payne Hicks Beach led by Partners Sarah Webb and Dominic Crossley. Payne Hicks Beach has 69 lawyers and provides specialist legal services to private and commercial clients.

Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, today announces that Barbara Moorhouse has been appointed as a non-executive director with effect from 1 June. Barbara has over 30 years of business and management experience in the private, public and regulated sectors. In the private sector Barbara has held a series of strategic, commercial and finance roles, including group finance director at Morgan Sindall, regulatory director at South West Water and chief finance officer for two international listed IT companies - Kewill Systems and Scala Business Solutions NV. Latterly, she has been director general at the Ministry of Justice and the Department for Transport, supporting policy implementation and leading commercial projects. Her most recent executive appointment was chief operating officer at Westminster City Council.

Byron Hamburgers

Simon Cope has been appointed as managing director of Byron Hamburgers. Simon joins from Wagamama, another Hutton Collins Partners portfolio company, where, over the past four years, he played a significant role in the turnaround that has seen double digit like-for-like growth for the last three consecutive years. Joining Byron in July, Simon will sit on the executive board and lead the next stage of the brand’s evolution, focusing on marketing, food development and property. He will report to acting executive chairman, Dalton Philips, until the search for a new chief executive officer is complete. Coming from within the Hutton Collins family, he brings with him a wealth of experience and great ideas.

