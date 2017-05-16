Mark Sands

Tim Farron's Liberal Democrats will today put the nation’s young people at the forefront of their election campaign, offering voters a £13.6bn giveaway throughout the next parliament.

The Lib Dems will publish their manifesto later today with a raft of policies aimed at improving opportunities for Britain’s children.

Farron’s party are yet to reveal how they will raise the cash for their agenda, but will launch plans including lowering the voting age to 16 and restoring housing benefits for young people.

The Lib Dems are also promising new discounted bus passes for 16 to 21 year olds, and a raft of investments in schools including protection for per pupil funding levels.

In total the package of giveaways is expected to cost £1.2bn in 2018/19, before rising to just over £4bn a year for the rest of the next parliament.

Farron said: “We want to give all our children a brighter future in a fairer Britain where people are decent to each other, with good schools and hospitals, a clean environment and an innovative economy.”

Read More: Cable forecasts talks on new political groups post-election

It marks a shift away from Brexit-dominated campaigning for the Lib Dems, who have previously been fighting hard to establish themselves as the party of the 48 per cent of voters who wanted to remain in the EU.

Farron’s party have vowed to offer voters a second referendum on the final terms of any Brexit deal negotiated with Europe.

Separately, the Lib Dems have already said they will add a penny to income tax rates to generate funding for the NHS, and guarantee the future of the so-called “Triple Lock” on state pension payments, introduced by the party during the coalition government.

​Other previously revealed pledges include a vow to introduce a legal, regulated market for over-18s to buy cannabis.

It comes after Jeremy Corbyn today revealed a huge package of tax rises on higher earners and businesses to fund his plans to scrap tuition fees.