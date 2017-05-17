These are the world's richest hedge fund managers

Emma Haslett

Good news for fans of Jeremy Corbyn: the world's richest hedge fund managers have had a bad year, earning a mere $11bn (£8.5bn) between them - the smallest figure since 2005.

Renaissance Technologies' James Simons topped a rich list by Institutional Investor's Alpha magazine, with earnings of $1.6bn, followed by Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio, who made $1.4bn.

The analysis showed earnings of the world's 25 top-earning hedge fund managers have almost halved since 2013, when they made $21.2bn, while during the worst of the financial crisis, in 2008, they mustered $11.6bn.

The lowest earner among the top 25 made $130m last year, the lowest figure since 2011, when the floor was $100m. Just two made more than $1bn, down from four last year.

With outflows of $70bn, according to Hedge Fund Research, the figures also suggested performance is not necessarily important when it comes to : "Many of the largest firms still generate huge revenues from fees that far exceed their costs, allowing some managers to qualify for the rich list."

Name Firm 2016 earnings 1. James Simons Renaissance Technologies $1.6bn 2. Ray Dalio Bridgewater Associates $1.4bn 3. John Overdeck Two Sigma $750m 4. David Siegel Two Sigma $750m 5. David Tepper Appaloosa Management $700m 6. Kenneth Griffin Citadel $600m 7. Paul Singer Elliott Management $590m 8. Michael Hintze CQS $450m 9. David Shaw D E Shaw Group $415m 10. Izzy Englander Millennium Management $410m

Earlier this month BlueCrest Capital's Michael Platt was at the top of a ranking of Britain's richest hedge fund managers, with £2.4bn, up £300m from last year.

The Sunday Times Rich List, calculated slightly differently to the Institutional Investor version which uses earnings rather than wealth, put Search Investment Group's Robert Miller and family second, with £1.6bn, while Winton Group's David Harding came third, with £1.3bn, up £150m from last year.

