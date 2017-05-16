FTSE 100 7510.37 +0.75%
Tuesday 16 May 2017 1:36pm

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to defend himself after those Russia allegations

Emma Haslett
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-POLICE MEMORIAL
Trump said he had an "absolute right" to share intelligence information with Russia (Source: Getty)

Donald Trump has taken to social media to defend himself against allegations he shared classified intelligence information with Russia during a meeting, saying he has the "absolute right" to do so.

Trump came under fire (again) overnight after the Washington Post reported he had revealed "highly classified" information during a meeting with Russia's ambassador, putting a US source with intelligence on Isis at risk.

But today he objected to the reports, saying he wanted to share "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety".

Some 45 minutes later, he appeared to return to his current favourite subject: the sacking of FBI director James Comey:

A US official quoted by the Washington Post suggested Trump had divulged more information to the Russian ambassador than the US "has shared with our own allies".

"This is code-word information," they added.

However, national security adviser HR McMaster, who was also at the meeting, said:

The president and the foreign minister reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation. At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed, and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.

