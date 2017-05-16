Emma Haslett

Donald Trump has taken to social media to defend himself against allegations he shared classified intelligence information with Russia during a meeting, saying he has the "absolute right" to do so.

Trump came under fire (again) overnight after the Washington Post reported he had revealed "highly classified" information during a meeting with Russia's ambassador, putting a US source with intelligence on Isis at risk.

But today he objected to the reports, saying he wanted to share "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety".

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

Some 45 minutes later, he appeared to return to his current favourite subject: the sacking of FBI director James Comey:

I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

A US official quoted by the Washington Post suggested Trump had divulged more information to the Russian ambassador than the US "has shared with our own allies".

"This is code-word information," they added.

However, national security adviser HR McMaster, who was also at the meeting, said: