Car parts maker Delphi is joining forces with BMW, Intel and Mobileye to develop driverless cars by 2021.

In July last year, BMW, Intel and Mobileye announced they were teaming up to develop self-driving cars, with the aim of bringing "solutions for highly and fully automated driving into series production" by 2021. They have been working on a blueprint that can be adopted by other car firms.

The group said at the time that other companies were welcome to come on board too. Now Intel provides the chips and Mobileye the sensors, while Delphi is on hand to build systems that integrate the technology into the vehicle.

Intel boss Brian Krzanich said the partnership "continues to break new ground in the auto industry" and in under a year, had made "substantial progress" in developing a scalable platform for autonomous driving. Krzanich said they were on track to deliver 40 pilot cars in the second half of this year.

"Adding Delphi as an integration partner will help to accelerate the introduction of autonomous cars on the streets from multiple carmakers and offer differentiation to customers," he added.

Delphi is working with Intel and Mobileye across areas such as perception, sensor fusion and high performance automated driving computing.

Kraus Fröhlich, member of the BMW board, said:

From the very beginning we designed our cooperation on a non-exclusive platform for this technology of the future. With the onboarding of Delphi we significantly strengthen our development of the automated driving and do a future step in spreading this technology across the industry.

Intel announced it was buying Mobileye for $15.3bn (£11.9bn) in March, adding to its ranks a broad portfolio spanning cameras, sensor chips, machine learning and cloud software.

